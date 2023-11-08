John Cena drops clear hint at retirement with new post

WWE Crown Jewel might mark the last time fans see John Cena wrestle for a while. While many hope to see him compete in the future, his recent social media activity all but seems to point towards his in-ring retirement as he posted a vintage image of Babe Ruth.

The Cenation Leader's return to WWE at Money in the Bank in July marked the beginning of a surprising run. Cena was pushed in the high-profile Bloodline storyline, and his latest stint with the company seemingly ended at Crown Jewel, where he lost to Solo Sikoa.

John Cena's recent appearances for WWE have revolved around his doubts about wrestling inside the squared circle. Cena feels age has caught up to him, and it has been a prominent feature of the narrative around the former World Champion.

It seems like Cena is still teasing a retirement, as he posted a photo of Babe Ruth's final public appearance from 1948 before the iconic baseball player passed away.

This comes on the heels of him posting a still from David Beckham's last football match for PSG. Cena wants fans to believe that he might actually be done with professional wrestling and has been dropping hints of the same on his unpredictable Instagram handle, as you can view below:

John Cena was at his unselfish best during recent WWE run

WWE and many fans outrightly call John Cena the greatest of all time. The man himself disagrees with the nickname and has often been grounded about his success in pro wrestling and Hollywood.

Cena becoming a bigger name in showbiz has naturally affected his WWE career. Most people realize he doesn't have much time left in the kayfabe world since he is 46.

The Franchise Player, however, is making the most of the remaining time and has earned praise for putting over Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel.

Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter commended John Cena and all the people involved in putting the Crown Jewel match together, as it highlighted Cena's willingness to elevate the next generation of talents.

