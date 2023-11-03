"That is not my opinion" - John Cena seemingly rejects a label fans have for him

There are only a handful of WWE Superstars that can boast of a resume like John Cena's. The Cenation Leader is often called the 'Greatest of all time,' a tag that he personally does not believe is true.

For more than a decade, John Cena carried the company as its top star and slowly transitioned to Hollywood, thanks to his popularity and professionalism. Cena is now a certified draw in showbiz and pro wrestling. As things stand, he returned to WWE for a brief run during the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Considering his in-ring accolades and overall impact on the business, many feel John Cena is the 'GOAT,' but he disagrees.

During the latest episode of Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast, John Cena humbly rejected the label of being the greatest wrestler ever. The former WWE Champion had a rather sarcastic reaction as he even made goat noise during a hilarious moment on the podcast:

"That is an idea that doesn't belong to me. That is not my opinion. I guess I got away with my own name long enough that I had to put a moniker on it (Mimics goat sounds); I'm just the GOAT! That's what After the Bell means (does the goat sound again!)." [39:55 - 40:20]

Does John Cena still have anything left to accomplish in WWE?

The 46-year-old superstar is clearly at the tail end of his in-ring career, as he admittedly knows the limitations of his body. However, his ongoing stint has shown he can still compete at the top level and face the best wrestlers in the business.

However, for a talent as established as Cena, there might not be much left to do in the WWE, but a deeper look unearths the various motivations that still push the veteran star.

John Cena explained that from a selfish perspective, there are quite a few things he could do, like winning a 17th world title. Cena is more focused on other aspects of the WWE and wants to give back to the talents and fans, mentioning Roman Reigns and Austin Theory, as he continued:

"The great thing about WWE is that there is always another show. There is always something to accomplish. I think individuals tend to look at it selfishly. Can I win the 17th championship? I haven't won the Intercontinental Championship, I want to win another Money in the Bank, I want to win another Royal Rumble, it could be like, I'd like to make Roman Reigns become a larger global phenomenon. I would like to be Austin Theory's mentor. I would like to do as many live events as I possibly can because, physically, I'm able to do it." [From 40:20 onwards]

