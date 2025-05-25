John Cena drops subtle Brock Lesnar reference at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena dropped a subtle Brock Lesnar reference at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Cenation Leader faced Truth in a non-title match at the event.
John Cena vs. R-Truth was announced after the 17-time World Champion put Truth through a table during the Backlash post-show press conference.
At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, The Chain Gang Soldier dropped a subtle Brock Lesnar reference ahead of his match against R-Truth. After Cena was introduced by ring announcer Lilian Garcia, he threw the Undisputed WWE Championship at the referee.
This was similar to what Lesnar did with Vince McMahon backstage at WrestleMania 34. The Beast Incarnate threw the Universal Championship at his boss after defeating Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows.
Check out Cena's video below:
Both John Cena and R-Truth put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle. In the last stages of the match, Cena brought the title in the ring to hit Truth, but he stopped, seemed to have a change of heart, and gave the belt to the official. However, as soon as the referee turned around, the 17-time World Champion hit a low blow on his opponent and won the match via pinfall after an Attitude Adjustment.
It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Franchise Player's title run going forward.