John Cena drops subtle Brock Lesnar reference at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

By Aashrit Satija
Modified May 25, 2025 01:45 GMT
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion [Image credits: WWE
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion [Image credits: WWE's X account & official website]

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena dropped a subtle Brock Lesnar reference at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Cenation Leader faced Truth in a non-title match at the event.

Ad

John Cena vs. R-Truth was announced after the 17-time World Champion put Truth through a table during the Backlash post-show press conference.

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, The Chain Gang Soldier dropped a subtle Brock Lesnar reference ahead of his match against R-Truth. After Cena was introduced by ring announcer Lilian Garcia, he threw the Undisputed WWE Championship at the referee.

This was similar to what Lesnar did with Vince McMahon backstage at WrestleMania 34. The Beast Incarnate threw the Universal Championship at his boss after defeating Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Check out Cena's video below:

Ad

Both John Cena and R-Truth put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle. In the last stages of the match, Cena brought the title in the ring to hit Truth, but he stopped, seemed to have a change of heart, and gave the belt to the official. However, as soon as the referee turned around, the 17-time World Champion hit a low blow on his opponent and won the match via pinfall after an Attitude Adjustment.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Franchise Player's title run going forward.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications