John Cena emotional after getting destroyed by Samoan star at WWE Crown Jewel; teases retirement

John Cena got emotional after suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of a Samoan star at WWE Crown Jewel.

Ever since joining the Bloodline last year, Solo Sikoa has been unstoppable. He has competed against and defeated some of the biggest names in the business. He has become Roman Reigns' enforcer, who The Tribal Chief turns to when he needs someone to be taken out.

Recently, Sikoa and John Cena have been embroiled in a feud for the past several weeks. After Cena got involved in Reigns' business, The Tribal Chief gave the order to take out Cena. As a result, a match was set up between Cena and Solo Sikoa for Crown Jewel.

While Cena was the overwhelming favorite heading into the match, Solo Sikoa surprised everyone when he decimated Cena. He hit him with multiple Samoan spikes before eventually pinning him.

Following the match, Cena looked dejected as he left the ring to a standing ovation from the fans. Michael Cole even teased that this could be the last time fans saw Cena compete in the ring.

It will be interesting to see if we ever see John Cena compete again inside a WWE ring again.

What did you make of this match? Do you think Cena will wrestle again? Sound off in the comments section below.

