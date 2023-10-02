John Cena emotionally addresses the crowd following WWE show; potentially teases retirement

Following a historic WWE Superstar Spectacle event in India, John Cena thanked the WWE Universe in an emotional post-match speech.

At the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in India, Cena teamed up with Seth Rollins to defeat Imperium in the main event. The 16-time World Champion also teased the possibility of calling it a career after dedicating over 20 years to the professional wrestling business.

Speaking to Sony Sports Network on the WWE Namaste India show, Cena hinted at his retirement. However, before that, he addressed the crowd in Hyderabad by delivering an emotional speech and thanking the fans in India.

"Thank you. What I'm going to say tonight means a whole heck of a lot to me. Thank you for allowing me to be here tonight. I've been imagining this moment for 20 years," said Cena.

What did John Cena say about his retirement?

In a backstage chat with Sony Sports Network, John Cena said that he was edging closer to 50 and wasn't sure how long he would be able to compete inside the ring.

Cena further mentioned that Superstar Spectacle 2023 was the first time he had the privilege of performing in India.

"I'm leaning towards 50, and I don't know how much longer I will be physically able to do it. I haven't been here since 2006, this is the first time I've performed here, and as my career hits the 21-year-old mark, I didn't know if I was gonna have another chance. People talk about wanting to win championships, I just wanna spread the excitement that is WWE around the world, and for me to call it a career without stopping in India would not have been right, so I'm very, very glad to be here. It means so much to me."

John Cena will be teaming up with LA Knight at the upcoming Fastlane Premium Live Event for a match against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

