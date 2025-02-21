John Cena to face 29-year-old WWE star at WrestleMania 41, says veteran; believes it could help retiring legend!

John Cena has set his sights on winning his record-breaking 17th World Title at WrestleMania 41. However, longtime wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman believes that a match against Logan Paul might be more helpful to both parties.

Cena entered the 2025 Royal Rumble match with the intent of earning a main event slot at WrestleMania 41. He reached the final two but was eliminated by Jey Uso. The Franchise Player then declared his participation in the Elimination Chamber match to determine the No. 1 contender for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.

While The Cenation Leader is favored to win, Jonathan Coachman believes that Cena vs. Logan Paul could be a better matchup at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Speaking on The Coach and Bro podcast, he said:

"Can you imagine the promos if Logan Paul and John Cena have four or five weeks to build up to this thing at WrestleMania? And he's telling, ‘By the way, shave your head. I'm tired of the bald spot in the back.’ (…) Logan Paul, not only could he give Cena the rub, but Cena would absolutely give Logan Paul the rub, and I think it could really launch Logan Paul into the stratosphere, if they had a really good match," Coachman said on The Coach and Bro Show. [From 37:14 to 37:46]

Cena and Paul are set to clash at Elimination Chamber, opening up the possibility of planting the seeds of their potential matchup. Jonathan Coachman also brought up the possibility of turning Cena heel in his final year as an in-ring competitor. However, he doesn't think it adds anything to the veteran's legendary legacy.

John Cena is set to appear in WWE's European tour next month

As WWE continues the Road to WrestleMania 41, the stars are set to go to Europe next month for a three-week-long excursion. The company announced that John Cena will be part of the tour and is scheduled to appear on three episodes of RAW live in three different countries.

It's unclear if Cena is going to have a match, but he's set to be at the March 17 show in Brussels, Belgium, the March 24 show in Glasgow, Scotland, and the March 31 show in London, England.

John Cena is currently in Europe to film the movie called Matchbox based on the popular toy cars manufactured by Mattel.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit The Coach and Bro Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

