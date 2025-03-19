John Cena could face 39-year-old star for the WWE Title at SummerSlam 2025, believes Bully Ray

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes John Cena could face a major name for the gold at this year's SummerSlam. It is none other than the current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.

For those unaware, John Cena won this year's Men's Elimination Chamber Match and earned the right to challenge 39-year-old Cody Rhodes for the title at WrestleMania 41. Many people believe the Triple H-led creative team might book The Cenation Leader to dethrone The American Nightmare to become a 17-time World Champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said that he did not have any problems with the idea of John Cena winning the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Ray also mentioned that the two rivals could face each other in a rematch for the gold at SummerSlam 2025.

"I have no problem with that [Cena dethroning Rhodes at 'Mania] because now we'll go to SummerSlam. Maybe we'll have the rematch at SummerSlam, I have no idea, but I don't have a problem with that," he said.

The Hall of Famer added that he felt the Triple H-led creative team had the perfect characters and storylines going into The Show of Shows that could have endless possibilities.

"I'm going to go back to something I said a long time ago that once again is coming into play: when the characters are right, when the stories are right, and when you're building everything the right way, you can go in any direction you want. The groundwork, the foundation, WWE has such a solid foundation right now with these characters that they can build any house that they want. This is the beauty of doing it the right way," he added. [H/T: Wrestling INC]

Former WWE star believes John Cena will win against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of her Eyes Up Here podcast, former WWE star Francine said she believed John Cena would obliterate Cody Rhodes and end up dethroning the latter at WrestleMania 41.

The veteran also mentioned that fans could get to see a rematch between the two after 'Mania, where Rhodes would reclaim the gold.

"I think Cody's gonna get the sh*t knocked out of him and I think Cena will take the belt. That's what I'm hoping for. And then later down the line Cody gets it back and then he's out the door," she said.

It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team will book John Cena to win his 17th World Title at WrestleMania 41.

