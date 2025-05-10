John Cena could face 53-year-old veteran in an unlikely championship match, feels ex-WWE employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on John Cena's upcoming opponents. The Franchise Player is currently on his retirement tour.
Cena broke up with his fans and the WWE Universe after turning heel at Elimination Chamber. Since then, the star captured the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania with help from Travis Scott. However, R-Truth still hasn't given up on his "childhood hero" Cena. This week on SmackDown, Truth was at the venue with a "Let's go, Cena" sign, still supporting the 17-time champ.
This week on the BroDown podcast with host Mac Davis, Russo suggested that WWE could plan a showdown between John Cena and R-Truth. He noted that the creative team didn't have too many opponents lined up for the champ and could use Truth as a stand-in opponent for John during a smaller PLE. Truth is an industry veteran, having started his career in the late 1990s.
"Bro, knowing them, they've got nothing for Cena. Maybe they believe they can get a Truth-Cena pay-per-view between now and SummerSlam. Who knows, that might be what they're building to. They got nothing for the guy." [From 5:45 onwards]
While an unlikely encounter against Truth may be in the offing, John Cena needs to focus on the threat of The Viper trying to take the Undisputed WWE Championship from him at Backlash.
