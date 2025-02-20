John Cena should face mega WWE legend at WrestleMania 41, believes Teddy Long

Former WWE Champion John Cena will be part of the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match to possibly earn a spot in the main-event of WrestleMania 41. Ahead of the namesake premium live event, Teddy Long expressed his belief that The Franchise Player should instead have a showdown against a mega WWE legend rather than battle Cody Rhodes.

Gunther's opponent for his World Heavyweight Championship is Jey Uso. Meanwhile, The American Nightmare's challenger will be determined inside the Elimination Chamber, where Cena, CM Punk, Damian Priest, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre will compete for the opportunity to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion in Las Vegas.

Speaking on the Road Trip After Hours podcast, co-host Mac Davis asked the former SmackDown General Manager if he would like to see The Rock return and face the 16-time World Champion at this year's Show of Shows.

Teddy Long endorsed the idea of a John Cena vs. The Rock showdown at The Showcase of The Immortals. He believed The Final Boss should cut a promo and thoroughly ''embarrass'' the 47-year-old star, setting the stage for their encounter in Vegas.

"Yes. I'd go with The Rock, and I'd have Rock come out and cut one of the biggest promos to embarrass him [John Cena] of his life and Rock could do that," Long said. [From 08:06 to 08:23]

You can watch the entire episode below:

Teddy Long on what he expects from The Rock in his potential promo against WWE star John Cena

During their heated rivalry in 2011/12, The Face That Runs The Place criticized Dwayne Johnson for his Hollywood commitments, questioning the latter's dedication to WWE and its fans. John Cena's words blurred the lines between reality and storyline, adding intensity to their rivalry and setting the stage for their WrestleMania encounter.

On the same edition of the Road Trip After Hours podcast, Teddy Long and Mac Davis recalled the abovementioned segment. However, the former SmackDown GM suggested The Rock should call out John Cena for being a hypocrite by referencing The Franchise Player's current Hollywood career in a promo.

"We don't know yet, but if it happens, I can't wait to see Rock cut that promo. He's got a point," Long added. [From 09:37 to 09:42]

WWE fans will have to wait and see if John Cena vs. The Rock will materialize at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

