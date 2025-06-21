John Cena has the fans "rejoicing" for him; WWE veteran discusses major issue with booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on John Cena's promo. The star closed out SmackDown with a powerful segment.

Ad

Cena hit a vicious AA on CM Punk, putting him through a table. The champ then got on the mic and dropped a "pipebomb" insulting his challenger. The Franchise Player claimed that he was the Greatest of All Time, and he would expose Punk as a fraud at Night of Champions.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo pointed out that by the end of the segment, the fans had started cheering for John Cena. He noted that John was spitting facts during the promo, which made everyone cheer for him. The veteran writer was impressed that the last segment was reality-based and much better than anything else on the show.

Ad

Trending

"These people are a hundred percent rejoicing and do you know why? Let me tell you why. Because he's telling the truth. When somebody is telling the truth, the people are gonna be with you. It's not the rest of the phony bulls*it you saw in the first two hours and fifty minutes." [6:51 onwards]

Ad

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Ad

John Cena and CM Punk will face off at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

It will be interesting to see who comes up on top when these two long-time rivals collide.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More