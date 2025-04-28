John Cena hasn't forgotten what Randy Orton did to his father; his latest post suggests the same

John Cena and Randy Orton will once again cross paths at the 2025 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event. Cena hasn't forgotten what The Apex Predator did to his father, John Cena Sr., in 2007.
Cena and Orton have a storied history as rivals. They reignited their feud on the RAW after WrestleMania 41 when Orton hit the newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion with an RKO. On SmackDown, Orton once again caught Cena with the RKO and stood tall over him while holding the Undisputed WWE Championship.
On Instagram, John Cena recently shared a throwback photo of Orton punting his dad. The incident occurred on the final episode of Monday Night RAW before SummerSlam 2007.
You can check out Cena's latest Instagram post below.
Vince Russo thinks WWE shouldn't have let Randy Orton RKO John Cena on Monday Night RAW
Vince Russo believes WWE took the heat off John Cena after Randy Orton dropped him with an RKO a day after his controversial win at WrestleMania 41. On The Coach & Bro Show, Russo criticized the decision to have The Viper stand tall over his archrival and called the angle "ridiculous."
"Coach [Jonathan Coachman], Cena wins the belt. We put all the heat on Cena at WrestleMania. Less than 24 hours after that, we're gonna take the heat off Cena by Randy Orton giving him an [RKO]. Do you know how ridiculous that is? We put all the heat on the guy, and even [The] Rock said, '25-year turn. It was like the nWo.' Bro, Hogan did not get RKOed the day after he turned and joined the nWo. Go back and look, bro. Nobody RKOed Hogan. They rule the world. Less than 24 hours after Cena turns heel and win [sic] a title, they take all the heat off him."
Cena will put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against The Viper at Backlash 2025. The match was made official on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown.