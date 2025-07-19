  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • John Cena gets legal advice to cancel the upcoming title match against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2025

John Cena gets legal advice to cancel the upcoming title match against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2025

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 19, 2025 16:43 GMT
John Cena and Cody Rhodes on SmackDown! [Images from WWE.com]
John Cena and Cody Rhodes on SmackDown! [Images from WWE.com]

John Cena tried his best to back out of the title at WWE SummerSlam, but was forced to sign on the dotted line. Meanwhile, a rising name provided The Franchise Player some legal advice that could alter the upcoming match in New Jersey.

Ad

On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, John Cena went through a table, and Cody Rhodes made the champion sign the contract in an unconscious state. While the match is now confirmed for the event, Luca Crusifino provided legal advice to the 17-time World Champion on how to get the match cancelled before the event.

The resident lawyer of NXT has often provided legal services to superstars facing injustice on their respective brands. While the 24-year-old star portrays himself as a lawyer on-screen, the points made by Crusifino are valid, and they do work in real life and courts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"A contract signed while you’re unconscious = INVALID. No capacity. No consent. No deal," Crusifino tweed on X.

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

Ad

Not only did the NXT star provide legal information to The Franchise Player, but he also explained Cena has the legal right to cancel the upcoming title match based on real-life law.

Luca Crusifino&#039;s defense for John Cena! [Images from Crusifino&#039;s X account]
Luca Crusifino's defense for John Cena! [Images from Crusifino's X account]

Gimmick or not, the former consigliere of The D'Angelo Family has made some valid points for The Franchise Player to take some notable actions in the coming weeks.

Ad

Ex-WWE writer wasn't happy with John Cena's actions

John Cena surprisingly decided to get his way out of the title match in New Jersey at WWE SummerSlam when he was supposed to sign the contract. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes took out The Franchise Player and forced him to sign the contract and making their match a Street Fight for the title.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo wasn't happy with the contract signing segment, mainly the 17-time World Champion's reason to postpone the title match. Moreover, he blamed the WWE writers for the inconsistency in John Cena's character.

Ad
"They're not even paying attention to what they're writing. They're not even paying attention because when something happens, something has to come out of it. You know, it needs to make sense in some way, shape, or form. Even when we get to the end of the show, that they're looking for something, but the something doesn't make any sense," Russo said.
Ad
youtube-cover

It'll be interesting to see if Cena, with Crusifino's information, can get out of the title match in New Jersey.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications