John Cena gets praised for unselfishly agreeing to lose to a former champion

While WWE has produced many megastars over the decades, John Cena is the only name they label as the 'Greatest Of All Time.' Despite his success, Cena selflessly put Solo Sikoa over at WWE Crown Jewel, and Jim Cornette is all praises for the Hollywood star.

Solo Sikoa picked up the biggest win of his career in a typical John Cena match at the latest WWE PLE in Saudia Arabia. The 16-minute contest followed the usual pattern seen in John Cena's matches, and while reviewing it on his podcast, even Jim Cornette admitted the in-ring showdown wasn't extraordinary by any means.

Cornette, however, delved deeper into the motive behind the match and noted that Cena couldn't take many risks due to his Hollywood commitments.

The wrestling veteran also highlighted Cena's willingness to do the job for an up-and-coming talent, which exemplified the former WWE Champion's understanding of the wrestling business.

"It was not the best match in terms of excitement because John Cena is a movie star, and he can't go out there and risk killing himself because he's got other fish to fry. But what he did do was use his stardom in the wrestling business, his celebrity, and his star power to get a young guy over. And the match made sense, but it was safe. He ducked and avoided the Spike. He worked on Solo's hand and arm, trying to neutralize the Spike. Again, he remembers his Rip Rogers training; that's the first thing you would do." [2:30 - 3:10]

Jim Cornette says WWE booked the perfect finish for John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

John Cena's battle with Solo Sikoa reminded many of his past encounters with Umaga. WWE has invested a lot in Sikoa, and Crown Jewel seemed like the stage where the 30-year-old made the biggest statement yet in his short yet eventful career.

Sikoa beat Cena after delivering multiple Samoan Spikes, and the vicious manner in which he got the three-count made him a 'monster killer,' according to Jim Cornette.

Cornette predicted WWE would exploit the footage of Sikoa and Cena's Crown Jewel match and create a video package that makes the Samoan look even more intimidating. The match might have dragged at times, but the ending could not have been any better, as per Cornette, who continued:

"That was pretty f**king decisive. They put Solo over as a monster killer, and the Spike beat the bejeezus out of John Cena, the Greatest of all time, and he is going to go back and make movies, and Solo is a bigger attraction now because he has got it on his resume. You can imagine what the highlight package is going to look like. It wasn't an exciting match, but it was the best match for getting something accomplished, and the absolute right finish and a big superstar agreeing to do it because it was best for business." [From 4:26 onwards]

