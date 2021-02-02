John Cena gives update on WWE return

In his latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, John Cena revealed that he would make a return to WWE as soon as he can.

Jimmy Fallon pointed out that 2020 was the first year since 2004 that John Cena couldn't compete on WWE RAW. Fallon asked Cena whether he will be back somewhere down the line.

Here's what Cena had to say in response:

Oh yeah, I will! I just, unfortunately, you know... the state of the world, I mean, I'm not sitting there on the couch next to you. It's a difficult and unpredictable time, and right now, I'm doing this. I'm filming 'Peacemaker', and that's going to take a lot of my time, and I can't bounce back and forth due to international restrictions. So at least for the time being, I'm here, and I'm still away from WWE, but I very much look forward to returning as soon as I possibly can.

John Cena's last WWE match was at WrestleMania 36

The last time John Cena wrestled in WWE was at WrestleMania 36 last year. He kicked off a feud with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt on the Road to WrestleMania. He wrestled The Fiend in a Firefly Fun House match at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Cena spoke in depth about the match months later, in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“I’ve had many experiences and many stories in WWE over my tenure there, and a lot of it has been embracing conflict and embracing the tale of good versus evil.This isn’t the first time I’ve done something like this. For the viewing audience, it was the first time they’d seen a cinematic depiction of this, but this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen a conflicted John Cena character. As with all the opportunities I get in WWE, I never try to be complacent and I always like to push the envelope. This was an instance where we could do just that, and I think we put forth a product that certainly got people’s attention and got people talking.”

John Cena has made it clear that he will be back in WWE somewhere down the line. He recently revealed that he wouldn't be a part of WrestleMania 37 this year due to a combination of his filming schedule and the pandemic.

