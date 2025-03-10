John Cena going to TNA to face 36-year-old star before retirement is a possibility, says WWE veteran

A veteran has opened up about a potential match between John Cena and a TNA Wrestling star before he retires. Ex-WWE referee Jimmy Korderas believes Cena could cross over to TNA Wrestling for one match against Joe Hendry before retiring.

Back in 2011, Cena once threatened Mr. McMahon to head over to TNA Wrestling if the former CEO fired him from WWE. Now, there's a possibility Cena could actually wrestle for TNA Wrestling before calling it quits, thanks to WWE's collaboration with its former rival.

In a new interview on The Pro Wrestling Wire, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas opened up about the possibility of John Cena vs Joe Hendry, 36, on TNA Wrestling television.

"You talk about distinct possibilities? I think that's a distinct possibility as well. I think... you know what? Joe Hendry planted those seeds and if this was him just going into business for himself, good on him, because it got attention. And now I'm hearing people actually want to see this. So that's what you want, you know? And I think John Cena is at a point in his career right now where he would probably be very receptive to doing something like that." [46:22-46:55]

Joe Hendry wants to wrestle John Cena before he retires

Joe Hendry has been one of the most over acts in pro-wrestling in recent memory. He appeared on Busted Open a while ago and urged Cena to "cross the line."

The TNA World Champion has made several appearances for WWE, including this year's Royal Rumble match. However, this time, he wants Cena to cross the line and fight Hendry in TNA.

"I already know that everyone in TNA is gunning for me. I'm the champion. That's the match I want. To invite John Cena to cross the line to TNA Wrestling is the most exciting matchup and it's my job as champion to bring as many eyeballs to TNA Wrestling as possible." [H/T Fightful]

Only time will tell if Cena does end up wrestling Joe Hendry on TNA Wrestling TV. Fans would love to see Cena in TNA before he finally hangs up his boots.

Please credit The Pro Wrestling Wire and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Korderas' quotes!

