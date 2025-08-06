John Cena on his hair transplant: "If there wasn't so much shame around it, I'd have gotten it done 10 years ago"

Former WWE Champion John Cena sat down with People recently and talked about getting into his final run in professional wrestling, his health, and even his hair.Many men suffer from balding, and Father Time is undefeated. Even the great Cena showed signs of a thinning head of hair in recent years. Unfortunately for The Franchise Player and all wrestlers, any issue with their physical appearance tends to be brought up by the live crowds.Cena did his best to hide this imperfection from the world, but wrestling fans are quite relentless, and their taunting apparently got to him. Speaking with People Magazine, the 17-time World Champion stated that the WWE Universe's constant poking led to a change.&quot;I saw their signs that said 'The bald John Cena,' They pushed me into going to see what my options were. I now have a routine: red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner-- and I also got a hair transplant last November. I hate the fact that if there wasn't so much shame around it, I'd have gotten it done 10 years ago. I thought I was alone, but seven or eight out of 10 [men] suffer from thinning or baldness,&quot; he said [H/T: People]People @peopleLINKJohn Cena Gets Raw and Real About His Hair Transplant, 'Peacemaker' and Life After WWE (Exclusive)What's next for John Cena?At WWE SummerSlam Night Two, John Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes, ending his record-setting 17th World Title run days after turning face on SmackDown. After the match, Cena was attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar.With only a dozen dates left before the wrestling world says goodbye to Cena from an in-ring standpoint, The Beast Incarnate could end up being Cena's final opponent. Lesnar has been responsible for Cena's greatest failure, obliterating The Cenation Leader at SummerSlam 2014 in a 16-minute mauling. The two have traded wins back and forth over the decade, and this will be the final nail in the coffin of their storied rivalry.