John Cena hints at massive change after 20 years following his heel turn

John Cena changed the landscape of WWE with his heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. After his heated exchange with the fans earlier this week on RAW, he might have teased a big change, which could be 20 years in the making.

After John Cena sold his soul to The Rock and assaulted his WrestleMania 41 opponent, Cody Rhodes, he interacted with the fans on the March 17 episode of WWE RAW. He explained that he had officially broken up with the fans and didn't care what they thought of him anymore. He claimed his relationship with the audience was toxic, so he finally stopped caring about them. With that said, his latest Instagram post might have pointed to a massive change.

He recently posted the cover of his 2005 album, "You Can't See Me," which features the spinner WWE Championship he held several times throughout his career. Fans should note that his current entrance theme song, "The Time Is Now," is also on the aforementioned album.

The Instagram post might have hinted that he will finally debut a new entrance song when he confronts Cody Rhodes next week on WWE RAW. If it is a tease, it will be the first time in over 20 years that fans will see John Cena use a new entrance theme.

The upcoming red-branded episode will air from Glasgow, Scotland, so it will be a thrilling atmosphere, to say the least.

What else could John Cena do on WWE RAW next week?

A new theme song isn't the only intriguing possibility for John Cena's next WWE appearance. Last week, fans saw him have a long conversation with the audience, but he and Cody Rhodes had minimal interaction.

This week on WWE RAW, the 16-time world champion could finally have a much-anticipated verbal battle with his WrestleMania 41 opponent. The two megastars could insult one another to the core, thus building immense hype for the upcoming dream match.

Cena also skipped absolutely any mention of The Rock, so it will be interesting to see if he reveals exactly what deal he has made with The Final Boss to potentially reach heights he has never reached before.

