John Cena insults Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown; calls him a rip-off of AEW star

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, John Cena got into a confrontation with Solo Sikoa ahead of their match at Crown Jewel. The two stars will face each other at the event for the first time.

They were scheduled to meet face-to-face in the ring on the blue brand the night before the match. Solo Sikoa and Paul came out to the ring first and The Wiseman cut a promo on the mic. The Enforcer took his microphone and said they didn't come out to talk to the WWE Universe, they came to talk to John Cena face to face.

After The Cenation Leader came out, Sikoa said he wasn't happy that he had to wait till Crown Jewel to fight him, but had orders from The Tribal Chief to give the veteran the mic to say goodbye while he still could. John Cena asked Solo if that was all he had to say.

His voice was raspy due to the Samoan Spike he received last week. Cena said he's going to say goodbye but not to the fans, he'll say it for them. He added that Solo only has a job because of his cousin Roman Reigns.

He then went on to insult The Street Champion by saying that he walks around thinking he's some big bad*ss enforcer, when he's nothing but a 'bargain basement Taz ripoff'. John Cena wasn't done there. He said Solo Sikoa can tape his thumb all he wants, but the only place it's going is straight up his a**.

