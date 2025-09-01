John Cena Issues Disappointing Update on His Final Few WWE Opponents

WWE legend John Cena is nearly done with wrestling. Following his win over Logan Paul at Clash in Paris, he has eight dates left. This will likely include four matches.

A lot of huge names will be in contention to be part of Cena's last few matches, including legends and some fresher faces. However, The Unseen 17 has subtly ruled out one of the most requested matches of his Farewell Tour. He will not be facing AJ Styles one final time this year.

Speaking on the Clash in Paris post-show, John Cena admitted he can't face every WWE star he wanted to share the ring with. He has started paying tribute to some of them, starting with The Phenomenal One.

Cena hit a Styles Clash on Paul during their match. He then shouted out AJ during the post-show, stating that it was his way of thanking the former TNA star. This confirmed that Styles will not be one of his final WWE opponents:

"I will say that I've had a lot of opponents over the years. And with eight appearances left, I know I'm not going to be able to wrestle everybody who was influential in my career. But I think you saw tonight the best way I could say 'Thank you' to some of those people who have affected my career is to kind of pay homage. I may be taking some risks and doing some stuff that I don't normally do out there. I gotta shout out AJ. But, hopefully, I can do more of that and take my game to a different level and in turn do what we're supposed to do, and that's entertain the fans," he said.

AJ Styles was considered one of John Cena's greatest rivals in recent history. They had classic matches across mid-2016 to early 2017. This is why it's disappointing that they will not be able to run it back during this Farewell Tour, especially with Cena reinvigorated as a babyface.

Which WWE Stars Can John Cena Face Instead?

John Cena's immediate future will likely be consumed by Brock Lesnar, with a match potentially set for Wrestlepalooza. However, once that is over with, The Unseen 17 has an interesting range of opponents waiting for their chance. Among them is Dominik Mysterio, who currently holds the only title Cena has never won.

So, perhaps he could challenge for the Intercontinental Championship at Crown Jewel. As for his retirement match, John Cena may face Gunther or Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event in December.

