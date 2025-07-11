John Cena lands new gig away from WWE

WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena has landed himself a major gig outside of WWE. The 17-time World Champion is in the midst of his retirement tour, and it looks like he is already branching out with new ventures away from the squared circle.

On Thursday, "HGTV" revealed Cena's involvement in their new show in a statement on X. The show will see the WWE Superstar work with Bobby Berk in a whole new role.

“Bobby Berk is coming to HGTV! “Junk or Jackpot?” (wt), a new series executive produced by John Cena (yes, that John Cena), sees the former #QueerEye star following collectors as they discover the true monetary value of their extremely unusual trinkets. From rare puppets to dolls and superhero figurines, surprises await at every turn! Stay tuned for more,” HGTV confirmed on X/Twitter.

Berk starred in the Netflix series "Queer Eye" for eight seasons, serving as the show’s interior design expert. Cena will serve as the executive producer on the show.

Later, the Undisputed WWE Champion also retweeted the story, thanking Bobby Berk and HGTV.

"What we collect is a reflection of who we are and what we love. Grateful to @HGTV and Bobby for making this project come to life!," he wrote.

The series will consist of six episodes and is scheduled to premiere later this year. It will follow collectors as they decide whether their collections are junk or jackpots.

John Cena is also filming a new Netflix movie

John Cena recently had his "Heads of State" movie release on Prime Video, and he is keeping himself busy with more Hollywood projects.

According to a report from 'NJ.com,' Cena is filming Netflix's movie "Little Brother" with Eric Andre in New Jersey. He is set to play the role of a real estate agent, while Andre is his younger brother.

With The Last Real Champion winding down his WWE career, he is already expanding his resume with big Hollywood projects.

