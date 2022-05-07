John Cena reportedly leaves one of the world's leading talent agencies after 18 years

John Cena has reportedly changed his talent agency after 18 years.

Not only is John Cena one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, but he's also one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. His most recent role in HBO MAX's popular series Peacemaker was recently renewed for a second season.

As Cena's Hollywood career grows, it seems that he will continue his path to success with another talent agency. As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the 16-time WWE World Champion has left ICM Partnerships. This comes following a 18-year relationship with the firm.

The news comes one day after John Cena's long-term agent Dan Baime left ICM Partners to start his own agency, Intenta Management. Cena has since signed with WME for all representation going forward. This comes despite efforts by ICM Partners to keep the star as they go through an acquisition by CAA.

Dan Bamie will reportedly retain Cena as a client, despite the move. He also continues to be represented by law firm Johnson Shapiro.

John Cena recently announced he co-founded a new cocktail brand with Sarah Jessica Parker and other big Hollywood Stars

The WWE Superstar recently announced that he has co-founded a new cocktail brand, Thomas Ashbourne. The brand is set to debut a variety of ready-to-drink cocktails.

What makes this brand unique is the fact that each drink will be attached to one of the celebrity partners. In a recent interview, the WWE legend discussed how he became apart of Thomas Ashbourne.

“I got a lot of my business education after the [WWE] events, being able to sit with the people I’ve watched and admired and we’ve shared beer and bourbon and a bunch of stories. That actually brought me here,” Cena said. [H/T Bloomberg]

John Cena @JohnCena



bloomberg.com/news/articles/… A new approach to one of my favorite pastimes: the opportunity to spend more time with friends and loved ones over a delicious spirit. A toast to @ThomasAshbourne ! 🥃

