John Cena and Logan Paul’s SmackDown moment sparks harsh criticism from WWE veteran - "You did the same exact thing last week" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo did not enjoy Logan Paul's confrontation with John Cena this week. The two stars were in a heated promo battle on SmackDown.
Logan Paul kicked off the show on the blue brand, spewing venom against his opponent, John Cena. The Cenation Leader showed up and eviscerated The Maverick on the mic. Cena asked Logan to bring his best at Clash in Paris because he would give the YouTube sensation a tough time during their match.
During the latest BroDown episode with host Mac Davis, Russo revealed that while reviewing the shows, he figured out that WWE was rehashing segments week after week. He pointed out that SmackDown's opening segment featuring Cena and Paul was just another repeat of their confrontation from the August 22 episode. The veteran writer was fed up with the creative team putting together the same content for every show.
"I gotta tell you, Mac. You know what I do now? I must've did it about five times on RAW, I swear to you. I'll write it down, and I'll write next to it, LW. You know what LW means? You did the same exact thing last week. You did the same exact thing last week. That's why you're opening up this show with John Cena and Logan Paul. What's gonna be said that I haven't already heard? Seriously, what are they going to say that they haven't already said that you're just going to repeat the same promo again."
The rivalry between John Cena and Logan Paul continues to heat up ahead of Clash in Paris. With both stars trading barbs on SmackDown, fans are eager to see how their match pans out at the premium live event this Sunday.
