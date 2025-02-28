John Cena to lose at Elimination Chamber and miss out on WrestleMania; WWE legend explains why

John Cena is set to compete inside Elimination Chamber on Saturday in Toronto for a chance to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell explained why he's not sold on Cena winning and main eventing the biggest show of the year.

When Cena kicked off his farewell tour on RAW's debut on Netflix, he caved in on the WWE Universe's desire to see him win the record-breaking 17th World Title. He entered the Royal Rumble and came close to winning it before getting thrown out by Jey Uso.

While Cena is the favorite to win the Upcoming Elimination Chamber match, former manager Dutch Mantel revealed on his Story Time podcast why he doesn't want Cena winning the match to face Rhodes in Las Vegas.

"I don't know how it works. It doesn't really grab me, but if Cena could do some really really deep interviews about it because what your first thought when you hear that Cena and Cody Rhodes are going to have a match? Who's going to win? But first thing you say is that Cody's gonna win unless something gives you the feeling that Cena is really going to tip is his last match, if he wins what happens then?"

He added:

"If he says 'I'm finishing up in December, that's my last match,' he's not going to leave as a champion because he is either gotta get beat or he's got to give it up," Mantel said. [From 01:16 to 02:32]

Check out the video below:

Several storylines are intertwined heading into WrestleMania 41, and it's getting harder to predict what's going to happen. If John Cena wins, he might not be the right man to beat Cody Rhodes, who is currently tangled up with The Rock as well.

If Cena loses, at least there's a sense that the story of his farewell run will be about his quest to break Ric Flair's record. Nevertheless, Elimination Chamber is shaping up to be a must-watch event.

John Cena set to appear on WWE's European Tour

WWE announced last week that John Cena will be appearing in three episodes of RAW in March, which is going to be held in three European cities. The Cenation Leader is set to bring his farewell tour to Belgium, Scotland, and England.

It's going to be a busy March, not just for John Cena but for the entire WWE as they ramp up The Road to WrestleMania 41.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit The Storytime With Dutch Mantell podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

