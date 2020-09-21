John Cena on why he loves his polarising fan reaction

16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion John Cena has been labelled by some as the most polarising WWE Superstar in the company's history.

Throughout his over 15 year run as a WWE Superstar, and arguably the biggest name on the WWE roster, John Cena always divided opinion and garnered a "mixed reaction" from the WWE Universe when he enters an arena.

During a recent WWE Untold special that aired on the WWE Network, John Cena and Edge opened up about the beginnings of their historic rivalry on Monday Night RAW in 2006.

The leader of the Cenation revealed his feelings towards the polarising reaction he's received from the WWE Universe during his career. John Cena stated that whether the reaction is negative or positive, it all makes a performer feel like they are larger-than-life:

“Every time you see me come out, it's like I'm shot out of a cannon. It's because I'm ready, I'm ready to go, and that's whether you're telling me I suck or whether you're telling me that I'm great. It's why I orchestrate you to continue to make noise because as a performer, this makes me feel 10-feet tall. Just audible reaction.” (h/t Fightful)

Hometown battles, invading homes and slapping dads, being tossed in the Long Island Sound, cage matches, Last Man Standing matches, TLC matches, characters that were polar opposites. Men behind the characters that had the same goal. Now on ⁦@WWENetwork⁩ The Champ is HeRe pic.twitter.com/8Ga8Bh57q5 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) September 20, 2020

John Cena "loves" the energy of a negative reaction

Continuing to discuss the polarising reaction he has received during his WWE career, John Cena admitted that he enjoys the pure hatred that his thrown his way by a certain section of WWE fans. In fact, it makes the former WWE World Champion feel just as larger-than-life as an overly welcoming and positive reaction from the WWE Universe:

“I love it when a group of people has so much energy that it's viscerally negative towards me. I also love it when the energy is so overwhelmingly positive, it does lift you up. It's like it's all so f-ing wonderful.” (h/t Fightful)

The mixed response that the 16-time World Heavyweight Champion has received from the WWE Universe as the top Superstar in the company hasn't been limited to John Cena. In recent years we have seen the likes of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins receive similar polarising reactions during World Championship reigns at the top the card as a babyface in WWE.

Experience @EdgeRatedR and @JohnCena's legendary 2006 rivalry like never before in 𝗪𝗪𝗘 𝗨𝗻𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗱: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽 𝗶𝘀 𝗛𝗲𝗥𝗲, available NOW on WWE Network. pic.twitter.com/ihr3zP8Jrx — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 20, 2020

John Cena was last seen on WWE television at WrestleMania 36 where he was defeated by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a FireFly Fun House match. During the match, the topic of Cena's polarising fan responses was explored, as well as other subjects such as John Cena's WWE debut and the possibility of a Cena heel turn.

