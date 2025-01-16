John Cena is lying; will come back from retirement, claims former WWE Intercontinental Champion

A top WWE star believed John Cena had been lying to the fans and wouldn't be retiring at the end of 2025. Former Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso believed Cena still had a lot left in the tank and wouldn't retire this year.

Cena announced last year that he would be retiring in late 2025 and his farewell tour would last almost the entirety of the year. The former WWE Champion is all set to compete in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match and is looking to win a shot at the top title in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

In a chat with Sports Illustrated, WWE Superstar Jey Uso made an interesting comment about John Cena's retirement.

"I've wrestled against John and I've wrestled with John. They talk about it's a farewell tour. Whatever. He lying to all of us, man. John got like 15 more years left on him. He gonna come back. Alright?" [From 0:06-0:26]

John Cena is a two-time Royal Rumble winner

If Cena ends up winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, it would make him only the second superstar to win the annual free-for-all thrice. Only one man in the history of WWE has won the classic match thrice. WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin won the match in 1997, 1998, and 2001.

As for John Cena, his first Royal Rumble win came in 2008 in what's considered by many fans as one of the most shocking moments in WWE history. Cena was out with an injury and wasn't supposed to return for a long time. He came out at #30 to one of the biggest pops in the history of WWE. He went on to throw Triple H out to win the match. Five years later, Cena eliminated Ryback to win the 2013 Royal Rumble Match.

