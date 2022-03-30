John Cena gives his honest opinion on not being a full-time WWE Superstar anymore

John Cena has stated that he misses the full-time grind of touring as a WWE Superstar.

During his 20-year career with WWE, Cena has become one of the greatest superstars in the history of the company, with the Boston native equalling Ric Flair's record of 16 World Championship victories.

Despite his love of all things WWE, Cena has taken a step back from the ring in recent years to focus on his Hollywood career. In a recent interview with Jack King of GQ, he was asked if he misses the grueling touring lifestyle of a pro wrestler.

"I miss it every day. Every single day. But I’ll be 45 on April 23rd, and I was very fortunate to make it as long as I did with only a minor list of injuries. Nothing that has changed the trajectory of my long term health. I’m strong, flexible, and in really good shape externally, internally. I think now, being a full-time touring performer might start to hit that point of diminishing returns, and I have to be realistic when I look at that," Cena said. H/T GQ

John Cena's last run in WWE took place in the summer of 2021, which saw him make a triumphant return at Money In The Bank to confront the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

John Cena says he prefers action in the ring than on screen

Following in the footsteps of former WWE Superstars like The Rock and Batista, John Cena has begun to carve a fairly successful Hollywood career for himself.

His biggest role to date is that of the character Peacemaker, who Cena played in the 2021 film The Suicide Squad and later reprised the role in the HBO-MAX television show Peacemaker.

During an interview with People, Cena stated that while he enjoys doing action on a movie set, he would much rather be delivering the action to a live crowd in WWE.

"I've found a much greater appreciation for it [acting] now. Maybe that's because I'm working with great people and I'm a part of fantastic stories. I'm finding my stride as a performer but it's very different and if given the choice, I think 10 times out of 10 I would rather be in a ring performing action than on the screen performing action." [H/T People]

Unfortunately for WWE fans, with Peacemaker's second season now in the works, it may be some time before we get to see Cena in the ring again.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande