John Cena and other major stars on RAW did not impress WWE veteran: "Easiest booking they can possibly do" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo did not enjoy seeing John Cena and other top stars on RAW this week. The wrestling veteran reviewed this week's episode of RAW.

This week's RAW emanated from MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA. Cena kicked off the show amid cheering fans, talking about his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar. Other stars, such as CM Punk, AJ Lee, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Jey Uso, and LA Knight, were also present for the show.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that this week's episode was just a maintenance program for the upcoming premium live event. He added that Cena's promo did not go anywhere. He felt it was done just to eat up time on the show.

The veteran writer was not impressed by the mixed tag team segment either. He said that the four stars were in the ring for a long time for just one move. Russo also pointed out that WWE had been teasing tensions between IYO SKY and Asuka for weeks with no payoff.

"You had the promo with Cena, which was a big, fat nothing burger. Then you had the mixed tag, you had them four in the ring, talking forever with one move of heat. Then they did the flip flop with LA Knight and Jey. They did the flip flop of last week. The IYO SKY and Asuka thing has been going on for three months. This is just the absolutely easiest booking they can possibly do."

This week's RAW marked the go-home episode before Wrestlepalooza. The show set up WWE's historic PLE. Wrestlepalooza will air on ESPN in the United States and on Netflix internationally on Saturday, September 20.

