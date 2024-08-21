John Cena makes a bold claim about the Fast & Furious franchise

Former WWE Champion John Cena has not only made a significant impact in the world of professional wrestling but has also successfully transitioned into a Hollywood actor. The 47-year-old star recently discussed the possibility of appearing in the next installment of the popular Fast & Furious franchise for a major reason.

For those unaware, The Franchise Player made his debut in the Fast & Furious franchise as Jakob Toretto, the long-lost brother of Dominic Toretto, in the ninth installment, F9. Initially portrayed as a villain, Jakob was estranged from the family due to a perceived betrayal.

In Fast X, the 16-time WWE World Champion's role expanded, as Jakob remained a vital member of the Toretto family. Jakob later sacrificed his life while protecting his family.

During an appearance on an episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe, The Doctor of Thuganomics was asked if he would be interested in joining the 11th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise.

John Cena boldly expressed his desire to be part of the franchise, stating that he's a huge car enthusiast and would love to be involved. The veteran said that since the filmmakers had a reputation for resurrecting characters, he was hopeful of being included in the next installment.

"I would be in the Fast & Furious as long as they would have me because it's an action movie about cars. So that franchise, I'm a fan of, to be invited in is awesome. But I did have a pretty big fiery wreck in the last one. I know that they have a reputation for resurrecting characters. I hope I made it. They didn't have a funeral for me, so I'm okay, but I hope I made it. I hope I can do the next one," Cena said. [From 17:48 to 18:18]

John Cena has signed an extension deal with WWE ahead of his Farewell Tour

The Franchise Player will embark on his Retirement Tour next year. The former WWE World Champion is set to retire from in-ring duties in December 2025.

During the same interaction with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast, John Cena gave a positive update about his future. The Greatest of All Time revealed that he had signed an extension deal with WWE that will keep him tied to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut after his in-ring retirement.

"I have such a trustworthy relationship with them [WWE]. Over two decades. I am a champion of the brand. I love the company. It is my home. They are my family. Even after 2025, I've already signed an extension to remain a member of the WWE family for the near, mid, and long-term future. I don't think there will be a beat of my heart where WWE blood doesn't come out of it," he said.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if John Cena features in the 11th edition of the Fast & Furious franchise.

