John Cena makes a bombshell statement ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 would possibly be the final time John Cena would compete inside the steel structure. Today, The Leader of the Cenation made a bombshell statement heading into Toronto.

Earlier this year, John Cena was determined to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas by winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, The Leader of the Cenation received a reality check at the event in Indianapolis when he lost the gimmick match to Jey Uso.

After the event, John Cena brushed off the loss and focused on the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto. The Franchise Player had his undivided attention as he wrapped up his Hollywood commitments before entering the devil's playground in Canada.

Today, the 47-year-old veteran uploaded a cryptic image on Instagram. Regardless of the questionable Stone Cold Steve Austin edit, The Leader of Cenation made a bombshell statement that he would 'survive' the Elimination Chamber match, which would punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

WWE Hall of Famer wants John Cena to play a major role heading into WrestleMania 41

The Rock shocked the world when he offered Cody Rhodes to be his champion and wanted The American Nightmare's soul. While Rhodes will give his answer to The Final Boss in Toronto, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, doesn't want the storyline to be one-sided.

Speaking on Busted Open, the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion stated he wanted to see John Cena play a major role in it and be the beacon of hope, which would try to convince Cody Rhodes not to turn heel and align with The Rock heading into WrestleMania 41.

"I need to see good pulling him in the other direction. I need to see good being the counterpoint. If that good is John Cena going, 'Hey, man. I won the Elimination Chamber, and I am coming for you, but I'm going to try to win the championship, but you can't sell your soul to The Rock. I'm depending on you. These people are depending on you,'" Ray said.

It'll be interesting to see which star walks out of Elimination Chamber with a ticket to WrestleMania 41 against Cody Rhodes.

