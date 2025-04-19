John Cena makes a bombshell statement regarding his future ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

John Cena is a day away from walking into WrestleMania 41 to compete for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Meanwhile, he made a bombshell statement regarding his future post his in-ring career.

John Cena's final year in the company holds a special place in the industry due to The Franchise Player's dedication to the craft and the Stamford-based promotion for two decades. However, Cena is ready to head to the unknown when all is said and done.

In an interview on ESPN with Daniel Cormier, the 16-time World Champion stated that if he doesn't have a career in WWE after he retires from in-ring competition at the end of 2025, he would still have the past 25 years to look back and cherish.

"If I have a career after this [WWE] is over, cool. If I don't I've had 25 years in the sports entertainment business. My life is good," Cena said. (From 14:11 to 14:21)

While John Cena has overcome several obstacles in the past, The Leader of Cenation's ultimate challenge is on the horizon, and fans are interested to see if he can break Ric Flair's record come WrestleMania 41 Night 2.

