John Cena makes major non-WWE announcement after WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar John Cena recently took to social media to make a major announcement outside the world of professional wrestling. The Cenation Leader made history at this year's WrestleMania.

After turning heel at Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena vowed to dethrone Cody Rhodes and retire with the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Greatest of All Time kept his promise of winning his 17th World Championship and is now on course to hang up his boots as the "last real champion" in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Cenation Leader recently took to X/Twitter to make a huge announcement on his upcoming project, Heads of State, with Hollywood stars Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In his post's caption, Cena revealed that the movie was going to be released on Prime Video on July 2.

"Sometimes it’s the differences that bring you together… whether you like it or not! Heads of State comes to @Primevideo on July 2! @AmazonMGMStudio," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

The Rock says he would have changed some things in John Cena vs Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock said that although he loved the finish of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, he still would have made some changes if he were booking the match.

The Brahma Bull added that the most important part of the storyline was Cena winning his 17th World Championship, and that went as planned.

"They had six weeks to plan for that. So, I love the finish of the match. I would've finessed things a little differently on how they got there but that's just me creatively. There're a lot of minds in the room. That's my thought. But still, ultimately the bottom line was I loved John getting 17," he said.

Amid Cody Rhodes' absence, John Cena now has a new challenge from Randy Orton. On this week's RAW, The Viper hit a vicious RKO on Cena and set his eyes on the Undisputed WWE Championship.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Cenation Leader's title reign.

