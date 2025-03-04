  • home icon
John Cena may not retire from WWE this year due to one massive reason, feels veteran (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Mar 04, 2025 09:19 GMT
John Cena and Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber (Image via WWE.com).
John Cena and Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber (Image via WWE.com).

John Cena's farewell tour took a wild turn at Elimination Chamber. The Franchise Player defeated CM Punk to earn a world title shot at WrestleMania. Cena eventually betrayed his 'Mania opponent, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, thereby aligning with The Rock.

During the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said John Cena's heel turn might prevent him from retiring from in-ring competition in 2025.

"I don't think it's a swerve. But if he's a heel, he could not retire, you know what I mean? I mean, that could be part of 'I lied' and this, that, and other things... I mean, that would give him a ton of heat," Russo said. [From 33:37 onwards]
Earlier on the episode, Vince Russo commented on the possibility of WWE once again losing The Rock to Hollywood, noting that this might create problems for the promotion in terms of Netflix viewership.

"I'm telling you, man, they're up you know what creek without a paddle when Rock goes back to Hollywood, man. Because they're going to slide right back into that spot and Netflix is going to be all over them all over again." [28:06 onwards]
WWE hasn't announced The Rock and John Cena's next televised appearance at the time of this writing. It remains to be seen when these mega alliance pops up next on screen.

Edited by Angana Roy
