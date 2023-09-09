John Cena meets megastar Karthi and Sony Pictures Networks India Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business Rajesh Kaul ahead of WWE Superstar Spectacle

John Cena is arguably one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time and is widely popular among casual fans as well. The 16-time world champion headlined the company's return show in India, but before that, he also crossed paths with Indian actor Karthi and Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer – Distribution & International Business and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India.

John Cena teamed up with Seth Rollins in the main event of Superstar Spectacle to defeat Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium. After the match, the Cenation Leader went on to address the live crowd, thanking them for the opportunity.

Expand Tweet

Being a global megastar, Cena is widely popular among Indian fans. The 16-time world champion met Karthi, a South Indian Superstar, before the show. Karthi was also seen recently filming a secret project with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. John was also seen with Rajesh Kaul, who leads the Sports and Distribution verticals for Sony Pictures Networks.

John Cena with Rajesh Kaul (left), and Karthi (right)

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE RAW every Tuesday on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 5:30 am IST.

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of WWE in India.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.