John Cena has a message for WWE fans

It has been a while since John Cena has been spotted in WWE. Since his last appearance at Crown Jewel, he has been completely focused on his Hollywood career. This has left many WWE fans disappointed, as they wait for even the slightest hint of a return. Well, it may not be about a return, but The Leader of the Cenation has a message for the WWE Universe.

The message here actually has a lot to do with The Man, Becky Lynch. The eight-time world champion has switched into fifth gear as she speeds down the Road to WrestleMania, with a match with Rhea Ripley at the very end. In the midst of this, she has released her new book, "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl."

Well, it would seem as though John Cena has managed to get his hands on it, and his message is very simple. He wants the WWE Universe to get their copy "TODAY!". Taking to X, Cena heaped praise on Lynch and her new book, admiring how her perseverance and belief in herself helped her accomplish some amazing things. And, at the same time, he also gave her some free promotion, and perhaps even guaranteed a few sales.

It's great to see John Cena show his support for one of his fellow WWE superstars. They're both good friends, and Lynch will certainly appreciate this gesture from the future Hall of Famer. But, even without Cena's advocacy, from all accounts, there seems to be no doubt that The Man's book is a must-read.

John Cena may have teased his WWE return with an Instagram post

Whether he's busy shooting movies or pursuing other interests, there can be no denying that John Cena is forever connected with WWE. No matter what, he will always have a loyal fan base in the WWE Universe ready to support him and back him as soon as he returns. Well, there is a chance that he may be back sooner than expected.

On Instagram a day ago, Cena shared a post that raised the eyebrows of fans worldwide. The post in question was a simple picture, that had four words in it, "Yeet or be yeeted". This has many wondering if the 16-time world champion could somehow involve himself in the Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso match at WrestleMania 40.

Having Cena involved in this match certainly would be a welcome surprise. But, at the end of the day, this is all just mere speculation. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens at The Showcase of The Immortals.

