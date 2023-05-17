John Cena must face legend for the first time in 18 years at WrestleMania 40, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter is excited about the prospect of seeing John Cena and RVD going to war again, 18 years after they faced off at ECW: One Night Stand in 2006.

Though The Cenation Leader was WWE's biggest babyface back then, he was resoundingly booed by the fans at One Night Stand, where he put his WWE Championship on the line against RVD. The rabid crowd was firmly in support of the now 52-year-old due to his long association with ECW.

Fans erupted when RVD shockingly pinned Cena for the WWE Title, thanks in part to timely interference from Edge. Eighteen years after that match, Bill Apter wants Cena and RVD to compete once again inside the squared circle.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Dr. Chris Featherstone and Apter discussed potential ECW stars who could face Cena at WrestleMania 40, which takes place in Philadelphia. When Featherstone pitched the idea of a match between RVD and John Cena, Bill Apter responded in the affirmative.

"Oh yeah. You know what? You just hit it for me. RVD-John Cena," said Bill Apter. (19:40 - 19:45)

Check out the full video below:

RVD on fans booing John Cena at One Night Stand 2006

A few months back, in an interview, RVD reflected on the kind of hostile reaction Cena received at ECW: One Night Stand 2006. The former WWE Champion added that he couldn't help but laugh during the moment when fans threw John Cena's T-shirt back in the ring to express their disdain towards him.

"I couldn’t have predicted that they were gonna feel so much that way. They’re gonna be like ‘No! F**k your T-shirt’ and throw it back. You see me laughing when you watch that. I thought that was funny and great. What are the chances that a fan that could have a Cena shirt, because they’re all real fans at heart, will do that? Then boom, second guy does it again, third guy wipes his a** with it. It’s like, ‘Holy c**p. This is great.’ But I had no idea it was gonna be like that," said RVD.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 John Cena Vs RVD at ECW One Night Stand 06 is going to featured in Cena’s showcase mode for #WWE2K23 . I just need the clip of the crowd throwing John Cena’s shirt back at him to be in the game John Cena Vs RVD at ECW One Night Stand 06 is going to featured in Cena’s showcase mode for #WWE2K23. I just need the clip of the crowd throwing John Cena’s shirt back at him to be in the game 😂😂https://t.co/RaVbSyV0Ub

Considering RVD is not a part of WWE anymore and Cena is busy with his movie commitments, a match between them is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Would you like to see John Cena and RVD go at it once again inside the squared circle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes