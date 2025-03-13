John Cena accepted the dark side at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 when he sold his soul to The Rock. Recently, Drew McIntyre advised The Franchise Player to showcase his true colors to the world in his final run.

Ad

Earlier this year, John Cena returned to WWE for a final run as an in-ring performer. After winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto, The Leader of The Cenation turned towards the dark side as he attacked Cody Rhodes after The American Nightmare refused to sell his soul to The Final Boss.

In an interview with Adam's Apple, Drew McIntyre was asked about John Cena's heel turn and what advice he would have for The Franchise Player. The Scottish Warrior told the 16-time World Champion to showcase his true colors to the world before he retires from wrestling.

Ad

Trending

"For John Cena being a heel, I said a couple of weeks ago, just be yourself, John. Show the world the real you," Drew McIntyre said. [03:09 to 03:13]

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Ad

John Cena is set to appear on WWE RAW next week

The American Nightmare has been looking for answers from John Cena since Elimination Chamber: Toronto. The Undisputed WWE Champion has since cut a couple of promos on his upcoming opponent.

On the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, John Cena will return to live programming for the first time since turning heel. Interestingly, Cody Rhodes would also be on the same show.

Ad

Ad

The audience is expecting an explanation from The Franchise Player next Monday. It will be interesting to see what John Cena has to say about him selling his soul to The Final Boss heading into WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Adam's Apple and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback