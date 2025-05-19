John Cena has one major regret about his career; wishes he could get a do-over

John Cena has had a legendary career in WWE. However, there is one thing he regrets about his career that he wishes he could redo.

Ad

John Cena made his debut on the June 27, 2002 episode of SmackDown, where he answered an open challenge by Kurt Angle. When he got into the ring, Angle asked him what made him special. Cena simply replied, "Ruthless aggression," before he slapped the Olympic gold medalist in the face. Although he lost the match, his performance garnered a lot of praise. However, he didn't do much with this character before he became the Doctor of Thugonomics and ascended to the top of WWE.

Ad

Trending

The WWE legend made an appearance at the Philadelphia Fan Expo for his "John Cena: Live & Unfiltered" stage show, where he stated that he wished he could get a do-over for the ruthless aggression character.

"The time period I wish I had a do-over for was the ruthless aggression character. I did nothing with it."

Ad

Dutch Mantell believes CM Punk will be the one to beat John Cena

Since John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber, he has been unstoppable. He went on to defeat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship and even defended the title successfully against Randy Orton. This has many fans wondering who will be the one to beat Cena.

Ad

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager believes that CM Punk should be the one to beat Cena since he could benefit from it.

"Oh, it's gotta be somebody that's gonna benefit. It's gotta be CM Punk because CM Punk is a regular there. Bron Breakker, he's too green at this point. So, I think CM Punk. Because CM Punk can do the interview. So, who would be doing the interview for Bron Breakker. Would be Paul Heyman. And I think Paul Heyman, I don't know if I brought it up on this show or another one, but I think he's very dangerously close to like wearing his welcome out, really," he said. [8:34 - 9:19]

Ad

Cena is set to square off against R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More