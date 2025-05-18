8-time WWE champion to be the one to end John Cena's winning streak on farewell tour, says veteran

John Cena has been on a winning streak in WWE for two months. A wrestling veteran recently predicted an eight-time champion would be the one to end it.
John Cena has embarked on a winning streak since failing to win the Men's Royal Rumble earlier this year. Five months into his farewell tour, The Franchise Player has emerged victorious in the Men's Elimination Chamber and defeated Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton in championship matches. The current Undisputed WWE Champion will now go head-to-head with R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran addressed the question: Who should beat Cena? The 75-year-old claimed it has to be CM Punk:
"Oh, it's gotta be somebody that's gonna benefit. It's gotta be CM Punk because CM Punk is a regular there. Bron Breakker, he's too green at this point. So, I think CM Punk. Because CM Punk can do the interview. So, who would be doing the interview for Bron Breakker. Would be Paul Heyman. And I think Paul Heyman, I don't know if I brought it up on this show or another one, but I think he's very dangerously close to like wearing his welcome out, really," he said. [8:34 - 9:19]
WWE analyst thinks Bron Breakker should beat John Cena in his final match
On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, a fan asked WWE analyst Sam Roberts whether Logan Paul should beat John Cena in his final match. The 41-year-old claimed The Maverick would not benefit from it, claiming he already has heat.
Meanwhile, Roberts suggested that Bron Breakker be the one to retire the 17-time world champion:
"I mean, Bron Breakker rolling up John. All you have to do is go back to Terry Funk's last match. Terry Funk vs. Bret 'The Hitman' Hart. Bret 'The Hitman' Hart small packages Terry Funk. Bret beats Terry Funk. Same finish, Bron Breakker after a knockdown dragout small packages John Cena. Bron Breakker gets the win, leaves the ring, the babyfaces congratulate John Cena. That's it," he said.
Meanwhile, John Cena recently confirmed he will never wrestle a massive WWE Superstar again.
