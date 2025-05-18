5-time WWE champion to defeat John Cena in his final match in a wild scenario proposed by analyst

John Cena is set to retire from WWE by the end of this year. A WWE analyst recently proposed a scenario where The Franchise Player would lose his final match against a five-time champion.

Ad

The 48-year-old legend is rumored to fight for the last time in his career in his home state of Massachusetts in December. Over the past few months, fans and experts have suggested several names as potential opponents for the current Undisputed WWE Champion in his final match. A fan recently proposed on an episode of Sam Roberts' Notsam Wrestling podcast that Logan Paul retire Cena. However, the analyst disagreed. Roberts claimed Bron Breakker should be the one to beat The Franchise Player in his final match.

Ad

Trending

He suggested it should happen the same way Bret Hart beat Terry Funk in the latter's last match via a small package:

"I mean, Bron Breakker rolling up John. All you have to do is go back to Terry Funk's last match. Terry Funk vs. Bret The Hitman Hart. Bret The Hitman Hart small packages Terry Funk. Bret beats Terry Funk. Same finish, Bron Breakker after a knockdown dragout small packages John Cena. Bron Breakker gets the win, leaves the ring, the babyfaces congratulate John Cena. That's it," he said. [1:13:23 - 1:13:45]

Ad

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Ad

John Cena recently confirmed he would never face WWE legend again

One of the names that were suggested by fans and experts as a potential opponent for John Cena in his final match was Randy Orton. However, The Viper and The Franchise Player squared off earlier this month at Backlash.

While some hoped they might have a rematch down the road, Cena confirmed they have ended their 25-year rivalry in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight:

Ad

"On the WWE side, we're just taking them one at a time. We did our last one in St. Louis. I had my last match with Randy Orton and that was pretty cool to call, kinda put a close on that 25-year rivalry. So, it's, you know, as every chapter happens, it's a different feeling for everyone," he said.

Ad

Ad

While Cena is set to fight R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event, it would be interesting to see who would end up being the 17-time world champion's final opponent.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More