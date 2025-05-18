John Cena's next WWE match booking has a terrible reason behind it, says veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena winning the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41 was certainly a pivotal moment in his final run, which raised questions about his future. However, his next match booking has bad reasoning behind it that threatens to hurt the company.
Cena had a close call at Backlash when he almost had Randy Orton punt kick him, if not for the interruption by R-Truth. However, R-Truth was also attacked by Cena at the press conference later, completely disregarding his contribution to the Champ's title defense. The storyline then led to a match between Cena and R-Truth being scheduled for Saturday Night's Main Event.
Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo criticized the booking for its futility in terms of the big picture. According to him, the only reason for the booking is to fill up the match card with an important title match. He said:
"That's it, that's the only reason, bro, just so that they have something to book." [3:34 onwards]
A WWE Hall of Famer recently talked about John Cena's heel turn
While John Cena certainly shocked a large section of people when he turned heel, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was apparently not too surprised.
Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy talked about how some fans compared Hulk Hogan's heel turn and the New World Order storyline to Cena's heel turn, which he did not believe were on the same level.
"The John Cena heel was nothing compared to the nWo, none whatsoever. I don't know who is sitting around thinking that, but that's completely wrong. The turn of the nWo was like unbelievable. You have never seen before. So, and like I said it wasn't really no big deal with Cena because people were expecting it anyway." [From 0:48 onwards]
Only time will tell what John Cena plans to do next in WWE.
