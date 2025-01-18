John Cena open to act with major WWE name post-retirement

John Cena's days in the WWE as an active performer are numbered, as The Leader of the Cenation plans to hang up his wrestling boots when 2025 ends. Meanwhile, he's open to teaming up with CM Punk on-screen after retirement.

John Cena played a crucial role in CM Punk's ascension to the top of the Stamford-based promotion. The two veterans faced each other on numerous occasions and even teamed up on certain occasions. However, it's been over a decade since the two shared the ring.

In an exclusive interview with Collider, the 16-time World Champion stated he was open to acting with CM Punk on-screen when he was done with in-ring competition. Moreover, he thinks fans would dig their partnership due to their history if they did that post-John Cena's in-ring retirement.

Trending

“I think the viewing public probably would get a kick out of… Usually, in the action-comedy space, it’s kind of oil and water, or two comedy styles that combat each other, and I don’t want to say ‘combat,’ but I think people would dig me and CM Punk together," Cena said. [H/T: Collider]

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

CM Punk and John Cena are set to compete at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Last year, it was announced that John Cena's retirement tour would take place in 2025, starting on Monday Night RAW when the show makes its Netflix debut. Earlier this month, The Leader of the Cenation appeared on the flagship show to address his future.

During the segment, he announced that he would compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match in February 2025. Moreover, the 16-time World Champion wants to capture a title and would compete in every given opportunity, such as the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and Money in the Bank in 2025.

On the recent edition of WWE RAW, CM Punk appeared and cut a promo in front of the crowd. During this, The Second City Saint fired a friendly shot at John Cena, who was his rival in WWE over a decade ago. Unfortunately, he was interrupted by The Visionary Seth Rollins.

Later, Drew McIntyre interrupted the two rivals, and the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion announced his entry into the gimmick match, which would also feature Punk and Rollins. It'll be interesting to see which stars punch their ticket to The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback