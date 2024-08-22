John Cena opens up about major life decision before joining WWE

John Cena is arguably the biggest name WWE has ever produced. The Cenation Leader recently opened up about a major decision he made before he joined the Stamford-based promotion.

Cena is set to return to action in 2025 when RAW moves to Netflix. The year will be exciting for WWE fans as his retirement tour will lead to him hanging up his boots.

Many WWE fans know about John Cena’s rise from rags to riches. However, in a recent interview with Club Shay Shay, he revealed that he was homeless by choice. He noted that he decided to build himself and prove everyone.

"I was homeless by choice. A lot of a lot of people are struggling with the inability to choose. My dad is fantastic and always has been great to all of his sons. And he’s always been like, ‘Hey, you always got a roof over your head. You can always come home.’ But he also told me as I left for California from the mean street of West Newbury, you’ll never make it. You’ll be back in two weeks. Oh, so I don’t know if he’s a genius or he’s just an a**hole," Cena said.

John Cena added that his dad’s taunts worked well, and he loved every moment of it.

"But it worked. I didn’t want to come home. So when all of my plans failed and all my resources were dwindling, again, I had a choice. Do I stay? And if I stay, this is going to be the roof over my head for a while. But I loved it." [H/T Essentially Sports]

Many big matches await John Cena in 2025. Many fans want to see him face former rivals such as Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and The Miz.

Rising WWE star wants to retire John Cena

The news of The Greatest of All Time’s retirement tour has prompted many to suggest his retirement match. Bron Breakker is one of the WWE Superstars who want to face Cena in his final run.

That’s not all, as the Intercontinental Champion wants to retire the 16-time world champion. It would be a contest that could help him become an even bigger name in the industry.

"I think the only fitting match that comes to mind for me is to retire John Cena, because I mean he's going on a Farewell Tour from what I know. I don't know how long he's going to be around and stuff, or what his schedule is, but if he wants to come back and have the best possible match with the most elite talent that there is to work with that he hasn't worked with yet that's me. There is no one else. So if he wants to get in there and mix it up with the best of the best of the next generation, that's going to ... next five, ten years [...] going to step up and be leaders for this locker room, it's me," the WWE star said.

John Cena has never won the Intercontinental Championship in his WWE career. In his final match, he could challenge Breakker for the title, making it a Title vs. Career contest.

