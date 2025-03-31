John Cena opens up about past cancer diagnosis

WWE Superstar John Cena recently made a shocking revelation heading into WrestleMania 41. The 16-time world champion spoke up about his skin cancer diagnosis in the past.

The Cenation Leader recently joined forces with American cosmetic company Neutrogena. The 47-year-old is part of their "Sunscreen You Can't See Me" campaign.

Speaking in an interview with PEOPLE, John Cena noted that continuous exposure to the sun with minimal protection resulted in him getting diagnosed with skin cancer in the past. The veteran noted he had a cancerous spot removed from his right pec.

“I was stubborn. I didn't want to have a routine and I also thought the problem would never reach me. It's one of those things where I had a ton of exposure with minimal protection and it caught up with me. It wasn't until I went to a dermatologist and got a skin checkup and had a cancerous spot removed from my right pec," he said.

Cena noted that his dermatologist helped him on an emotional level as well. The former WWE Champion added that he had another cancerous spot removed from his shoulder the following year.

"I was very lucky to have a great dermatologist who kind of, I guess for lack of a better term, held me by the hand and let me know that I wasn't alone. The stats on this are overwhelming, but as much as I learn about them, those numbers don't mean anything. I think the best way to hammer home a point is human-to-human connection. And I, as a human, can tell you: 'Man, that phone call's not what you want to get because it is unpredictable and you don't know how bad it's going to be.' A year later, I went back and had another spot removed close to my right shoulder. It shows up like a white polka dot on the side of my chest and on my shoulder. If you watch WWE, you'll be able to see them," he added. [H/T - PEOPLE]

John Cena set for his final WWE appearance ahead of WrestlMania 41

John Cena is slated to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. He has gone face-to-face with The American Nightmare two weeks in a row on Monday Night RAW.

John Cena is set to have another confrontation with Cody Rhodes later tonight on the red brand's show inside the O2 Arena in London. It might also be his last appearance before The Showcase of The Immortals, as he has not been advertised for any other televised show till the premium live event.

Last week, John Cena claimed he would ruin wrestling for everyone by winning the title at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen what he will say in potentially his last promo before the match.

