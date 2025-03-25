Unfortunate John Cena update heading into WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar John Cena's ongoing rivalry with Cody Rhodes is perhaps the biggest storyline heading into WrestleMania 41. However, with three weeks left for The Showcase of the Immortals, The Cenation Leader is slated to be on only one of the upcoming weekly shows.

The 16-time world champion will go face to face with The American Nightmare next week on Monday Night RAW inside the O2 Arena in London. It will also be Cena's last appearance till the championship match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The veteran has not been advertised for any other televised show ahead of WrestleMania.

John Cena showed up on the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW in Glasgow, Scotland, to keep berating the WWE Universe. The 47-year-old claimed he would ruin wrestling for everyone by winning the record 17th world title. However, Cody Rhodes came out to confront his WrestleMania opponent to reassure the crowd of retaining the title.

Wrestling veteran makes an interesting claim about John Cena's heel turn

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to punch his ticket to a championship match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. Later, at the premium live event, he turned heel for the first time in two decades and attacked The American Nightmare.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed Cena's heel turn was a last-minute call. The veteran noted that the wrestling promotion did not plant any seeds, and the turn did not make sense to him.

"Chris, we said this is what you're gonna get when it's a last-minute call. This was a last-minute call, guys. There's no doubt about it. Because if it wasn't a last-minute call, they would have been planting the seeds for this months ago. And then, when it finally happened, the light bulb would have went off. But that's the problem. There's been no light bulb. Because this doesn't make any sense, man," opined Russo. [From 16:31 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

John Cena played a crucial role in Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns to clinch the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if he dethrones the 39-year-old at The Show of Shows this time around.

