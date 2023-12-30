John Cena opens up on unforgettable WWE SmackDown return

John Cena recently opened up about his return earlier this year on WWE SmackDown.

Cena is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time. He has had an incredible career and has won numerous world titles. For several years, Cena was a mainstay on WWE television.

However, in recent years, Cena has been focused on making a transition to Hollywood, which has reduced the number of matches he has had in WWE. This year, Cena made a brief return to the WWE to feud with The Bloodline, culminating in a singles match against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023. Cena lost that match and hinted at retirement following his loss.

Today, Cena made an appearance on a special Best of episode of WWE SmackDown via video to look back on his unforgettable return earlier this year.

"WWE Universe! John Cena here. All dressed up to celebrate a wonderful group of people. A toast to the WWE Universe for making my 2023. As you know, I was able to return to SmackDown in the fall and the reception and the respect I will never forget."

It will be interesting to see if Cena will make a return to the ring in 2024 to avenge his loss to Solo Sikoa.

What did you make of John Cena's return? Sound off in the comments section below.