John Cena pays tribute to 16-time WWE champion who hasn't been seen in 52 days

John Cena is one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. A WWE superstar, who is on many people's Mount Rushmores when it comes to pro wrestling, Cena is someone who recognizes greatness. Recently, The Leader of the Cenation paid tribute to a 16-time WWE champion, who hasn't been seen in a WWE ring in 52 days.

The 16-time WWE champion in question is Seth Rollins. The Visionary, who has held the WWE Championship twice, the WWE Universal Championship twice, the Intercontinental and the United States Championship twice, the RAW Tag Team Championships a total of six times, and was the inaugural NXT and World Heavyweight Champion, hasn't been seen since WrestleMania 40. However, that hasn't stopped John Cena from reminding the WWE Universe of him via Instagram.

Sharing a picture of Seth Rollins in one of his iconic outfits, John Cena needed no words to relay his respect for his fellow WWE superstar. The picture was from Clash at the Castle 2022, where Rollins took inspiration from the legendary Elton John. Not only did Rollins look like a demon, but he wrestled like one too on the night, defeating Matt Riddle.

It's nice to see Cena show his appreciation for Rollins. The WWE Universe is still eagerly awaiting The Messiah's return, so hopefully, it happens sooner rather than later. Who knows? He may even share the ring with Cena when he does.

John Cena helped Cody Rhodes finish his story at WrestleMania 40

To say that John Cena and Seth Rollins have a tumultuous relationship in the ring would be an understatement. The two have butted heads before. However, on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40, they found themselves on the same side, as they aimed to help Cody Rhodes finish his story and become the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Rollins had been an advocate for Rhodes weeks before the fated night at WrestleMania. On the other hand, Cena's support was a pleasant surprise. While The Visionary did everything he could to help The American Nightmare win, Cena also came in clutch, as he took out Solo Sikoa and delivered an Attitude Adjustment to Roman Reigns, thus making Rhodes' job that much easier.

Cena would also appear the following night, on RAW. But, this time, it was to help R-Truth and The Miz against Judgment Day. Granted, his entrance was a tad bit late, but his support was crucial in helping Awesome Truth retain their tag titles. Say what you will, but it's always a pleasure watching The Leader of the Cenation at work.

