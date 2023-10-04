John Cena in a peculiar losing streak heading into WWE Fastlane

John Cena is all set to compete at WWE Fastlane this weekend. He will be teaming up with LA Knight to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline in a tag team match. However, The Cenation Leader is in the midst of a peculiar losing streak heading into the PLE this weekend.

John Cena made his return to WWE earlier last month. Since his return, Cena has been a part of almost every episode of SmackDown. The night of his return, he announced that he would host Payback and later surprised the fans by being the guest referee in LA Knight and The Miz's match.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, LA Knight came to the aid of John Cena when Sikoa and Jimmy attacked him. The Megastar officially named himself as Cena's partner for the PLE by signing the contract. With the match this weekend, a disappointing stat about the sixteen-time World Champion has surfaced.

Expand Tweet

According to CageMatch.net, John Cena has not won a match at a premium live event since October 2018 at Super Showdown in Australia when he and Bobby Lashley beat Kevin Owens and Elias.

Has John Cena ever won at WWE Fastlane?

In his career as a WWE Superstar, John Cena has competed on two Fastlane PLEs. He was on the first-ever edition of the PLE, where he faced Rusev for the United States Championship. The Cenation Leader came up short at that time and left without the gold.

The next time John Cena competed at WWE Fastlane was in 2018. He was a part of the six-pack challenge for the WWE World Championship. The match saw him, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn challenge AJ Style for the title that night. Things didn't change for Cena as he came up short again with Styles walking out as Champion.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.