John Cena is the "perfect WWE Superstar," claims former champion

As one of WWE's most iconic performers, John Cena has undoubtedly left his mark on the business. One star who holds the 45-year-old in very high regard is RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano.

Since his debut for the company in 2002, The Leader of the Cenation has gone on to become a champion both in and out of the ring, winning multiple belts but also representing WWE as a fantastic role model for its younger viewers.

During a recent interview with Catch Club, former WWE NXT Champion Johnny Gargano explained why so many stars performing today look up to Cena.

"John Cena, for my money, is the prototype of our industry. The way he treats people, his work ethic, it’s so inspirational. It’s what we all strive to be. We all want to be like John Cena because he is basically the prototype of the perfect WWE Superstar, in and out of the ring." (H/T EWrestling News)

Check out the full interview below:

Having not wrestled in a singles match since SummerSlam 2021, Cena is set to compete on either April 1st or 2nd at WrestleMania 39, when he will take on WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

Austin Theory is ready to take out John Cena

Despite his legendary status, Cena has seemingly not fazed Austin Theory as the pair now gear up for their showdown at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the brash 25-year-old star stated that he will be looking to put The Cenation Leader out of action when they collide on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"He [John Cena] can show up, he can shake hands, he can get his little celebration. But any thoughts of him stepping back into that ring after this, no you are done. And that is what I am going to do, I'm going to put him on the shelf. So any time John Cena comes back, it is just a wave." H/T (Sportskeeda)

At WrestleMania 39, Cena will look to regain the first ever WWE singles title that he won in his career, that being the United States Championship, a belt that holds a very special place in his heart.

Will Theory defeat Cena at WrestleMania? Or will the 16-time champion reign supreme? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

