John Cena possibly upset with WWE for destroying his farewell run, feels former employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels John Cena possibly hates his heel run. The star is currently on his farewell tour.

John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber by attacking Cody Rhodes. He went on to win the historic 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41. He also berated the fans during the heel run. However, during the build-up to SummerSlam, John dropped the heel persona and became a babyface again.

During the recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran writer detailed that John Cena must feel that WWE wasted the first half of his retirement run. Russo noted that the WWE creative team possibly had differences with The Rock, leading to the angle ultimately fizzling out. The ex-writer felt bad for Cena, claiming that his farewell tour was wasted, and he even lost out on a lot of merch money.

"Well, he's [John Cena] gotta think the first half of it was totally wasted. Bro, listen, obviously, something went down behind the scenes, we don't know about. There was some kind of falling out with Rock, and they were not able to see this thing through, I guess, the way they thought they were going to see it through. But it's really unfortunate for Cena because this was it. This was the last run, and they wasted half of his time in an angle that went absolutely nowhere. They didn't try to cover it, and he just lost a lot of time, not to mention what he lost in merch money for a couple of months there."

John Cena now has a huge challenge ahead of him. This past week on SmackDown, Brock Lesnar showed up and hit him with another vicious F5.

Brock then issued a challenge to The Franchise Player for a match at Wrestlepalooza before walking out of the arena.

