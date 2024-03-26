John Cena posts a photo of Becky Lynch on social media

John Cena took to social media to post a photo of Becky Lynch on his official Instagram handle.

Lynch is currently feuding with Rhea Ripley and will challenge her for the Women's World Championship. She is also set to release her first-ever book titled "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl".

Taking to Instagram, Cena posted a photo of Lynch ahead of her book release.

Check out Cena's Instagram post:

Cena is a multi-time WWE World Champion. His latest match was at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event where he lost to Solo Sikoa before returning to fulfil his commitments outside of professional wrestling.

Becky Lynch revealed the advice she received from John Cena

Becky Lynch previously revealed that she was asked to "move like a girl" after signing with WWE. She also opened up about the advice she got from John Cena.

Speaking on Never Before Told, Lynch stated that she was lucky to have people like her husband and current WWE star, Seth Rollins, to whom she asked for advice. Lynch said:

"I was trying to get to this space where the men were at the top of the card so I had to rely on them for help and for guidance. I was lucky that I had people like you [Seth Rollins] to turn to. John Cena, being able to ask him advice on all the live events. You very much had to go to people who had been in the spots you wanted to be. Luckily, everybody was so willing to help the younger and eager talent in that regard. Nobody is hoarding the secrets for themselves."

Lynch won the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match to become the #1 contender for the Women's World Championship held by Rhea Ripley. This will be their first-ever singles match.

The Man is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion but is yet to hold the newly inaugurated Women's World Championship and the Women's Championship.

